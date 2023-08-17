PTCL Group Partners with PHA to Plant Trees at Murree Expressway to Foster Resilience Against Climate Change

Pakistan’s largest telecommunication company, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) in collaboration with the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Rawalpindi, carried out a tree plantation campaign at Khajut on Murree Expressway to help promote environmental protection and the country’s resilience against climate change. Senior management, employees, staff, and interns actively participated.

Murree is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country that receives massive footfall each year. The afforestation drive will ensure the sustainability of the local environment and natural resources that usually come under pressure due to greater human and vehicular influx. Apart from carbon reduction, the new forest cover will also add to the region’s natural splendor.

Speaking at the plantation drive, Nauman Fakhar, Chief Retail Sales Officer, Ufone 4G said, “Environmental protection and resilience against climate change are critically important for Pakistan, which is amongst the top ten countries adversely impacted by climate change.

As responsible corporate citizens, it is our duty to help create a world that is safely habitable for our coming generations. We are making progress on our zero emissions commitment and hope to emerge as a green organization in the near future.”

Also sharing his thoughts, Sheikh Tariq Mehmood, Director PHA Rawalpindi said, “It is heartening to witness PTCL Group stepping up to support efforts for a cleaner and greener Pakistan. PHA has been working tirelessly for the beautification of our cities and towns and maintenance of parks, besides widespread afforestation initiatives to help our people breathe clean air and lead happy healthy lives.”

During the drive, PTCL Group and PHA planted indigenous plants having greater survival rates. The drive was conducted under PTCL & Ufone 4G’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program that chalks out an elaborate roadmap for the organization to give back to society.

PTCL and Ufone 4G have successfully conducted dozens of social responsibility programs across the length and breadth of the country to enable and empower underprivileged communities and to plug yawning gaps in the provision of social welfare. The Group continues to make a difference where it matters the most.