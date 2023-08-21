Bookme Makes the Nation Proud by Representing Pakistan Internationally Yet Again

It has not even been a full decade since the inception of this ticketing revolution that took over the pain of millions by storm. By expanding in all inter-city travel and entertainment verticals, Bookme recently became an entity almost every Pakistani had adopted at least once in their everyday life or had heard of. But now, the ever-expanding startup has given this Nation the pride and ownership it needed by becoming the first Pakistani startup to be Asia Cricket Council’s exclusive ticketing partner for the much-awaited Asia Cup that starts end of this month.

Returning to Pakistan after fifteen years, this six team heart-stopping event has been the top discussion amongst the cricketing nations around the world. Fans had been following up on the latest developments and the twists as it turned out that this time Pakistan Cricket Board will be hosting this tournament simultaneously in two countries.

With its much-anticipated launch in Multan, the tournament will shift to Lahore and Kandy, Sri Lanka, in a parallel set of matches. Eventually, the Asia Cup’s second half will move to the grand R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo. Asia Cup.

With tickets going live last week, Bookme, an ordinarily high-traffic platform, saw an unprecedented inflow of cricket fans onto the platform from around the world.

Integrated with a myriad of National and International payment partners and a well-structured team to handle technology, spectator query support, and interpersonal communication, all strengths from Bookme were seen at the forefront ensuring such a considerable honor was translated into an outstanding customer experience.

To experience the most awaited tournament of the year, cricketing fans can easily go to the Bookme platforms and select the ‘Cricket’ vertical to choose the game and the seat they wish to enjoy it from.

Spectators can also simply go to https://pcb.bookme.pk/ to buy their match tickets after selecting the desired enclosure and seats.