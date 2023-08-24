LESCO is Shutting Off Power to WASA Over Unpaid Bills

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken decisive action against the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) due to their failure to settle a massive power bill of several billion rupees.

Officials from LESCO have confirmed that they have issued a termination order for all connections associated with WASA, citing their repeated non-payment of bills of Rs. 6.75 billion.

Despite multiple notifications and reminders, the overdue amount remains untouched. The LESCO representative expressed frustration at the lack of response from WASA, highlighting that not a single rupee has been recovered from them in recent months.

This clash highlights the critical issue of financial accountability between public agencies and how it can contribute to the rising circular debt affecting the power sector. The termination order casts a shadow over the future operations of WASA, underscoring the urgency for a resolution.