Falling Billboard Kills a Man And Injures Another in Karachi

Poor construction and maintenance of road infrastructure are responsible for several thousand deaths every year. Recently, a man died after being hit by a falling signboard in Karachi’s Nazimabad neighborhood.

According to a media report, Amir worked as a laborer and had four children. The victim worked at a water filtration plant and supplied pumps to Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants.

The accident claimed two victims. While one lost his life, the other was critically injured, with half of his body incapacitated.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) urged authorities to guarantee the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling requiring the removal of all billboards and hoardings from public buildings throughout Karachi.

The directives were issued by SHC judge Justice Irfan Saadat during a hearing on a complaint about billboards and hoardings throughout the city. The Sindh government, Karachi Municipal Commission (KMC), and cantonment boards were ordered by the SHC to remove billboards and hoardings from public properties immediately.