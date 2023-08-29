Mayor Karachi Invites Indonesian Investors to Develop Beach Resort at Hawke’s Bay

Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, has invited Indonesian investors to develop resorts and recreational spots on the city’s coastline, which is dotted with around 200 small islands.

Wahab made the invitation during a meeting with Indonesian Consul General, June Kuncoro, at the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) head office on Monday. The meeting also included Ahmed Sufian, Indonesian Consul for Economic Affairs.

Wahab said that Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies and Indonesia’s expertise in island development would make a joint venture between the two countries a success.

He expressed his desire to replicate the success of Indonesian beach facilities in Karachi by developing a modern beach resort on a KMC-owned strip at Hawke’s Bay Beach.

“Indonesian investors should build resorts and hotels here, and KMC would support them by expanding business links between Karachi and Jakarta, which would be mutually beneficial,” Wahab said.

Kuncoro lauded the warm reception and assured that the investment proposal would be communicated to the Indonesian government.

He underscored the strong ties between Indonesia and Pakistan, mentioning the scholarships provided by Indonesia to Pakistani students and the love and respect shown by the citizens of Karachi.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to work together to promote investment and trade between the two countries.

