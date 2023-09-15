Weekly Inflation Remains Over 25% as Flour, Sugar Prices Soar

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended on 14th September 2023 decreased by 0.25 percent, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 26.25 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of wheat flour (114.37 percent), gas charges for Q1 (108.38 percent), cigarettes (98.11 percent), rice basmati broken (91.07 percent), sugar (90.27 percent), and chilies powder (84.84 percent).

There was also an increase in the prices of rice irri-6/9 (82.03 percent), tea lipton (76.19 percent), gur (73.95 percent), salt powdered (55.08 percent), bread (45.79 percent) and powdered milk (43.05 percent), while decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (24.55 percent), electricity charges for Q1 (21.96 percent), onions (5.31 percent) and pulse gram (0.26 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 24 (47.06 percent) items increased, 08 (15.69 percent) items decreased and 19 (37.25 percent) items remained stable.

Week-on-week change

Selected items that recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include tomatoes (4.29 percent), garlic (4.21 percent), bread plain (3.92 percent), onions (3.60 percent), pulse masoor (3.19 percent), salt powdered (2.77 percent), pulse moong (1.66 percent), pulse mash (1.25 percent), LPG (0.98 percent), gur (0.77 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.54 percent), rice basmati broken (0.54 percent), potatoes (0.41 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.39 percent), curd (0.30 percent), cooked daal (0.22 percent), mustard oil (0.19 percent), milk fresh (0.18 percent) and tea prepared (0.06 percent).

Some of the items that recorded a decrease in their average prices during the week over the previous include sugar (9.11 percent), chicken (5.47 percent), eggs (2.79 percent), bananas (0.86 percent), and pulse gram (0.57 percent).