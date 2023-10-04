Barrister Ambreen Abbasi Appointed Head of CCP’s Legal Department

Barrister Ambreen Abbasi has joined the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) as the head of the Legal Department.

She brings a wealth of legal expertise to her new role. She is poised to actively pursue pending cases in the Competition Appellate Tribunal, Appeals in High Courts and Supreme Court. She is also committed to streamlining legal processes within the Commission.

Abbasi completed her LLB from Peshawar University, Graduate Diploma in Law from the University of Law, LLM from Edinburgh University, and Bar-at-Law from the Honorable Society of Lincoln’s Inn.

Before joining CCP, she was working as a Senior Legislative Advisor in a MP-1 position in the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of Pakistan. She worked in various prominent corporate law firms in Pakistan and the UK. She also worked as an Additional Attorney General for the KP Government.

She is committed to revamping the legal team in the Competition Commission focusing on creating a cohesive, dynamic, and highly skilled unit.