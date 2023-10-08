World Bank Rates Progress on KP’s Human Capital Investment Project Moderately Unsatisfactory

The World Bank has rated the overall implementation progress of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project worth $200 million moderately unsatisfactory.

The objective of the project was to improve availability, utilization, and quality of primary healthcare services and elementary education services in selected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

ALSO READ FBR Revises Customs Values on Import of Woven Interlining Material

However, progress towards achievement of PDO as well as overall implementation progress is moderately unsatisfactory, official documents of the bank revealed.

The project has three components, component 1- improving delivery of quality primary health care services (cost $77.20 million), component 2–improving availability and quality of education services (cost $109 million), component 3 –strengthening community engagement and accountability (cost $13.80 million). The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved the project in June 2020, while the closing date is 30 June 2025.

Documents further stated that from May 22 – June 2, 2023 an implementation support mission was fielded. Based on the findings of the mission, project ratings were adjusted downwards. A clear set of time-bound actions were agreed upon to bring the project back on track to meet its development objectives.

Immediate and critical next steps include approval of revisions to the Education PC-1 by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and subsequent, approval of both Health and Education PC-1s by Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

This will be followed by completion of the project restructuring as requested by the government. The mission recommended a third party monitoring firm to support project implementation.