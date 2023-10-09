Interim Finance Minister and Team Depart for Morocco to Attend IMF, World Bank Meetings

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 9, 2023 | 11:57 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan’s economic team has left for Morocco to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar alongside the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the Finance Secretary, and other officials will attend the meetings.

ALSO READ

Apart from the annual meetings, the Pakistani team will likely meet with the IMF managing director, WB president, and Asian Development Bank officials on the sidelines.

Also, the caretaker finance minister is due to speak with the Chinese and Saudi officials to discuss the sale of bonds in the international market.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar is scheduled to meet with officials of bond credit rating agency Moody’s.

ProPK Staff

lens

Salman Khan Gifts Self-Painted Ayat-ul-Kursi To His Sister
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Demolishes 7,867 Illegal Structures in Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>