Interim Finance Minister and Team Depart for Morocco to Attend IMF, World Bank Meetings

Pakistan’s economic team has left for Morocco to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar alongside the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the Finance Secretary, and other officials will attend the meetings.

Apart from the annual meetings, the Pakistani team will likely meet with the IMF managing director, WB president, and Asian Development Bank officials on the sidelines.

Also, the caretaker finance minister is due to speak with the Chinese and Saudi officials to discuss the sale of bonds in the international market.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar is scheduled to meet with officials of bond credit rating agency Moody’s.