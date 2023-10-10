Peshawar High Court Orders MDCAT Retest in KP

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ruled in favor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in a case related to the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

PHC has ordered to re-conduct the test in six weeks as announced earlier by the interim cabinet of the KPK.

In its written verdict, the high court mentioned the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report, which confirmed claims of cheating in the MDCAT exam.

The KP government had decided to re-take the exam in view of the findings of the JIT. In its verdict, PHC stated that it has decided against further interfering in this matter.

It should be noted that multiple students were caught cheating during the MDCAT exam using a Bluetooth device. It raised serious concerns about the transparency of the exam.

Last month, the high court had ordered against releasing the test results on student petitions. Now, the court has issued its verdict, declaring the exam void.

Similarly, a high-level inquiry committee has also recommended retaking the exam in Sindh. In its recommendations, the committee has suggested to take action against people involved in the paper leak.