Teachers Will No Longer Perform Election Duties During School Hours in Punjab

Teaching staff across Punjab will no longer perform election duties during school hours. The decision was made by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi during a visit to the Government Pilot Higher Secondary School on Wahdat Road.

The CM Punjab stressed that the teachers’ only focus should be their responsibilities during school hours. He ordered to improve the school’s classroom, ground as well as the canteen’s conditions upon the request of the students.

The Secretary of Communication and Works was immediately summoned to the school in this regard.

Furthermore, CM Mohsin Naqvi announced discounts for students on the Speedo Bus service. Speaking to the media, he stated that the government is working on establishing Centres of Excellence in the province. However, it would require a significant amount of Rs. 20 to 25 billion to transform schools in the city into centers of excellence.