Foreign Direct Investment Up 15% to $402 Million in First Quarter of FY24

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country increased by 15 percent during the first three months of the current fiscal year (1QFY24).

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), net foreign direct investment during 1QFY24 stood at $402 million compared to $350 million reported in the same quarter of FY23.

Portfolio investment registered inflows of $10 million in 1QFY24 compared to outflow of $12 million in 1QFY23. Foreign ublic investment stood at 0.2 million in 1QFY24 compared to outflows of $12 million in 1QFY23. The total foreign investment stood at $412 million in 1QFY24 compared to $320 million in 1QFY23, an increase of 29 percent.

In September 2023, the country attracted foreign direct investment of $173 million, up 54 percent over investment of $112 million in September 2022 and 22 percent higher compared to investment of $142 million in August 2023. According to Arif Habib Limited, FDI inflows in September 2023 were the highest in 8 months.

However, portfolio investment saw outflows of $13 million in September 2023 compared to outflows of $5 million in September 2022 and inflows of $6 million in August 2023. Foreign public investment in September 2023 registered outflows of $4 million compared to inflows of 0.3 million in September 2022.

The total foreign investment in September 2023 stood at $156 million, up 46 percent on a year-on-year basis.