Election Commission Changes Date for General Elections Yet Again

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially notified the date for General Elections in the country.

According to media reports, the General Elections for the National Assembly and all provincial assemblies will be held on Thursday, 8 February 2024.

Yesterday, the ECP officials had initially informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) that General Elections would be held on 11 February 2024.

Justice Athar Minallah has ordered the ECP to ensure General Elections are organized across the country on 8 February 2024.