Punjab Finalizes Matric Exam Schedule

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has greenlit the revised timetable for the 2024 Matric Annual Examinations.

Scheduled to commence on March 1, 2024, the examinations will be conducted simultaneously by all educational boards across Punjab.

Prospective Matric candidates are advised to submit their admission forms during specific periods to avoid additional fees.

The initial window, with a single fee, spans from November 15 to December 12. Subsequently, a double fee will be applicable for forms submitted between December 13 and December 25. For those who miss both deadlines, a triple fee option will be available from December 26 to January 3.

It is imperative for students to adhere to these deadlines, as no admission forms will be entertained beyond January 3.

The PBCC’s approval of the schedule aims to streamline the examination process and facilitate the planning and preparation of students across the province.