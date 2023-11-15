Cabinet Committee Approves Revised SOE (Ownership and Management) Policy 2023

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 15, 2023 | 4:07 pm
SOE | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) Wednesday approved the revised State-Owned Enterprises (Ownership and Management) Policy, 2023.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar chaired the meeting of the CCoSOEs.

ALSO READ

As per the directions from the previous meeting of the CCoSOEs, the State-Owned Enterprises (Ownership and Management) Policy, 2023, was re-submitted to the committee for review, after incorporation of feedback received from the members of the committee.

The Committee reviewed the changes incorporated in the draft and recommended the revised policy for the approval of the Cabinet.

This policy marks a crucial step towards enhancing the governance and operations of State-Owned Enterprises, aligning with the broader objectives outlined in the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023.

The meeting was attended by all members of the Committee as well as Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officers from the relevant ministries.

ProPK Staff

lens

Hina Altaf’s Radiance Shines in Sun-kissed Pictures Clad in Red Pishwas
Read more in lens

proproperty

SHC Stands Firm on DHA Land Dispute, Blocks High-Rise Construction
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>