Cabinet Committee Approves Revised SOE (Ownership and Management) Policy 2023

The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) Wednesday approved the revised State-Owned Enterprises (Ownership and Management) Policy, 2023.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar chaired the meeting of the CCoSOEs.

Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises approves the revised State-Owned Enterprises (Ownership and Management) Policy 2023, in its meeting held today with Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs in the chair.

As per the directions from the previous meeting of the CCoSOEs, the State-Owned Enterprises (Ownership and Management) Policy, 2023, was re-submitted to the committee for review, after incorporation of feedback received from the members of the committee.

The Committee reviewed the changes incorporated in the draft and recommended the revised policy for the approval of the Cabinet.

This policy marks a crucial step towards enhancing the governance and operations of State-Owned Enterprises, aligning with the broader objectives outlined in the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023.

The meeting was attended by all members of the Committee as well as Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officers from the relevant ministries.