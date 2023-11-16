SBP Reserves Fall Below $7.4 Billion After Decline of $115 Million

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $115 million on a weekly basis according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

On November 10, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $7.397 billion, down $115 million compared to $7.512 billion on November 3. In a statement, the SBP said the decrease in reserves was due to debt repayments.

ALSO READ Pakistan May Seek Another IMF Bailout: Finance Minister

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $12.536 billion, down $79 million over the previous week. The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.139 billion, registering an increase of $36 million during the week.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on Wednesday on the first review of a $3 billion package, where the country will receive $700 million after approval from the Fund’s Executive Board.

In a statement today, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar said that the agreement with IMF is expected to serve as a catalyst for inflows from other bilateral donors.