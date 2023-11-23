Much-Anticipated CPEC Railway Project ML-1 to Be Inaugurated in February

After years of delay, the Ministry for Planning is preparing to inaugurate the much anticipated ML-1 project in February next year.

A source within the Planning Commission confirmed that the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, will inaugurate the project in February.

The revised plan for the project is expected to be approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in January.

According to sources, the caretaker PM wants to inaugurate the project before he leaves office. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced February 8 for general elections in the country and he wants to announce the project before that.

It means that if things go as planned, the project will be inaugurated before the election date. Secretary Railway, Planning Commission, and officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) have been directed to complete the arrangements by January.

According to the revised plan, ML-1 will cost $6.7 billion with phase one costing $2.7 billion, phase two $2.6 billion, and phase three $1.4 billion, the Planning Commission revealed.

Under ML-1, railway tracks will be built from Kemari to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Multan, Multan to Lahore, Lahore to Lalamusa, and Nawabshah to Rohri. Chinese authorities are expected to present the approved plan for ML-1 to Pakistan within the next week, according to sources