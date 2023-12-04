Student Unions Are Now Allowed in Federal Education Institutes

Senate Committee on Education has approved a bill for the restoration of student organizations in federal educational institutions.

The approval was given during a meeting of the education committee chaired by Ifran Siddiqui. The education secretary and education minister didn’t attend the meeting, drawing the ire of the chairman of the committee.

Irfan Siddiqui strictly ordered both officials to attend future meetings, emphasizing the critical importance of their involvement in decisions concerning the restoration of student organizations.

Furthermore, he also apprised the attendees of the meeting about the crucial role played by student unions in the political training of the students in the past.

Talking about the importance of the bill, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi said that it is aimed at protecting and preventing students from being blackmailed.

Senator Siddiqui stated that the ban on student unions has led to the formation of regional-based organizations in educational institutions, posing potential dangers.