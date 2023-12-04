Yet Another PIA Employee ‘Goes Missing’ in Canada for a Better Life

Another flight attendant from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reportedly disappeared in Canada.

The PIA steward had arrived in Canada on PIA flight PK-784 but failed to report for duty on the return flight, raising suspicions about his disappearance.

ALSO READ Chinese Airlines Announces 3 Weekly Flights to Pakistani City

This incident follows a concerning trend involving PIA flight attendants vanishing while abroad, particularly in Canada, as this becomes the third case this year.

The repeated occurrences of flight attendants going missing abroad have heightened concerns about the safety and security of airline personnel in foreign countries.

In response to the latest incident, PIA has suspended him from duty, and Canadian authorities have been informed.

ALSO READ Hajj Scheme Fails to Attract Citizens Despite Huge Reduction in Expenses

The airline has assured that strict departmental action will be taken against the missing steward, underscoring their commitment to addressing such matters urgently.

These incidents have prompted a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the disappearances, with both PIA and relevant authorities collaborating to ensure that employees adhere to established rules and regulations.