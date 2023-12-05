inDrive Becomes The First Ride-Hailing Company to Introduce Electric Bikes in Pakistan

inDrive has announced that it will be inducting electric motorcycles to its fleet in Pakistan, marking a notable shift in the transportation landscape in the country.

The ride-hailing company has partnered with a local electric vehicle (EV) startup, Vlektra, to ply its scooters on the Pakistani roads.

It should be noted that inDrive has become the first-ever ride-hailing company to integrate electric scooters into its fleet. The director of the APAC region at inDrive, Roman Ermoshin, stated that the collaboration between the two companies “marks an exciting step forward in our commitment to sustainability and innovation in Pakistan.”

He added that the collaboration highlights their joint commitment to introducing electric bikes, “driving a significant shift towards a cleaner, more eco-conscious future in the region.”

The Co-founder of Vlektra, Fatiq Bin Khursheed, stated that the collaboration between his company and inDrive ’heralds a pioneering move in Pakistan’s ride-hailing landscape’, introducing electric vehicles to drive sustainable mobility.

Moreover, he further said that the partnership is aimed at reducing emissions and promoting eco-friendly transport.

Furthermore, the ride-hailing company also launched a contest to promote awareness about EVs and environmental sustainability. As part of the contest, inDrive will be distributing free EV bikes among its best-performing drivers.