Rockstar Reveals GTA 6 Trailer Early With Launch Date, New Characters, and Vice City

The most highly anticipated video game of all time has finally received its first trailer, revealing plenty of new aspects and confirming leaks from the past. The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI is here and it is taking us back to the same Vice City location as the age-old title, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City from over 20 years ago.

The trailer confirms the first official female protagonist for the franchise, Lucia, who had also appeared in leaked footage. She is not technically the first female main character, but nobody remembers the female selectable option from the original Grand Theft Auto.

Anyway, here’s the trailer.

Now while we have seen Vice City before, this new version is going to be a next-generation remake of the location with several generational leaps in graphics and features. It appears that Lucia’s partner in the trailer is also going to be a playable character as he is starred in the cover image and also takes the spotlight in the trailer itself.

Social media also seems to be a central part of the gameplay, with more than a few Instagram Reels-like videos being shot across the trailer.

Now it wouldn’t be a Grand Theft Auto game without any robberies and crime and that is exactly what we will be doing as Lucia and her partner, who remain unnamed in the first trailer. Rockstar has not confirmed when the second trailer is coming, but GTA VI will launch in 2025, and most are speculating that it will be available on consoles before PC as always.