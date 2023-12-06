Xiaomi Begins Production of Its First Electric Vehicle

Last month, tech-giant Xiaomi officially ventured into the electric vehicle market with the unveiling of its first EV, the SU7 sedan.

Now, as per sources with knowledge of Xiaomi’s internal operations, the production line verification process for the SU7 EV has been initiated. The company plans to manufacture 300 units of its forthcoming electric vehicle after starting production last week.

However, sources revealed that the first batch of Xiaomi EVs isn’t intended for end consumers but for showrooms and specific Xiaomi stores in China.

After encountering production line problems earlier, the current production process’s primary purpose is to resolve issues. Furthermore, the tech giant had also released a new software update to address issues with the vehicle’s systems.

It is important to note that Xiaomi is entirely focused on manufacturing vehicles without any problems, emphasizing quality over quantity. As it will be its first-ever EV, the company is determined to get it right before launching two more vehicles in the next three years.