Iranian Airline to Launch Direct Flights to Pakistan in a Few Days

Recently, various foreign airlines have launched direct flights to Pakistan. Now, in another major news, Iran’s Taban Airline has announced that it will start operating direct flights to Pakistan.

The Iranian airline’s maiden flight is expected to land in Karachi in the next few days as Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori will leave for Mashhad.

According to details, the governor will be accompanied by the Consul General of Iran, where he will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Taban Airline’s first flight to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that just last month, Malaysia’s Batik Air commenced its flight operation between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur. Previously, the airline was operating in Lahore only.

Following the success of its flight operation to Lahore, the airline’s administration decided to expand its operation to Karachi.

Additionally, Azerbaijan’s national airline – AZAL –has also launched direct flights to Pakistan, providing travelers with another convenient air travel option between the two countries.