Lahore Gets Four New Driving License Test Spots

In a bid to ensure the timely issuance of driving licenses and effectively deal with the massive influx of applicants, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore has established new testing camps at four locations.

According to details, the newly appointed CTO Lahore Amara Athar directed setting up testing camps at four spots in the provincial capital, which include Gaddafi Stadium, Fortress Stadium, Defense Phase 6 Head Office, and Jilani Park Parking.

Citizens can visit the newly established test spots from 9 AM to 5 PM to undergo driving license tests. The additional testing camps aim to streamline the process and accommodate the growing number of applicants efficiently.

It should be noted that the provincial government has been working on different initiatives to enhance public convenience during the license-making process.

Earlier, Caretaker CM Punjab launched an online facility for the citizens to obtain their learner’s permits. Following the launch of the facility, people across Punjab can get their learner’s permit from the comfort of their homes.