News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Lahore Gets Four New Driving License Test Spots

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 13, 2023 | 3:39 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In a bid to ensure the timely issuance of driving licenses and effectively deal with the massive influx of applicants, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore has established new testing camps at four locations.   

According to details, the newly appointed CTO Lahore Amara Athar directed setting up testing camps at four spots in the provincial capital, which include Gaddafi Stadium, Fortress Stadium, Defense Phase 6 Head Office, and Jilani Park Parking.

Citizens can visit the newly established test spots from 9 AM to 5 PM to undergo driving license tests. The additional testing camps aim to streamline the process and accommodate the growing number of applicants efficiently.

It should be noted that the provincial government has been working on different initiatives to enhance public convenience during the license-making process.

Earlier, Caretaker CM Punjab launched an online facility for the citizens to obtain their learner’s permits. Following the launch of the facility, people across Punjab can get their learner’s permit from the comfort of their homes.


lens

Hareem Shah Dethrones Naseem Shah as Google’s Most Searched Person of 2023
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>