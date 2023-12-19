Amir Fida Paracha Resigns as MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal

The Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Amir Fida Paracha has tendered his resignation, citing his political party’s decision to nominate him as a candidate in the upcoming General Elections scheduled for February 8.

Appointed to the role on an honorary basis for a three-year term on 28th June 2022, the outgoing Managing Director expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

The resigning MD said he believes that the initiatives and reforms implemented during his time will contribute to lasting positive change in the lives of vulnerable individuals and families.

Reflecting on his achievements, Paracha expressed pride in the accomplishments realized during his tenure and reaffirmed his deep commitment to the mission of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal. The resignation letter conveyed sincere gratitude to the Ministry and stakeholders for the trust and support extended to him.