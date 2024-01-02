PEMRA Should Stop TV Channels From Airing Poll Surveys: Election Commission

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to prevent TV channels from airing poll surveys.

In its letter to the electronic media regulator, ECP stated that several channels are violating clause 12 of the ECP Code of Conduct for national media by airing poll surveys from different constituencies.

PEMRA has been directed to take immediate action against such TV channels. Additionally, ECP has asked the media regulator for a compliance report in this regard.

The letter emphasizes that Clause 12 of the Code of Conduct instructs both print and social media to refrain from conducting poll surveys at polling stations or in constituencies.

The letter further mentions that print and electronic media are barred from conducting surveys and polls at polling stations and constituencies, which could potentially influence voters and disrupt the election process.

On the other hand, the Provincial Election Commission of Punjab has decided to install CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations across the province to ensure a transparent, free, and fair election.

Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Inam Ghani has directed the additional IGs, and regional, city, and district police officers to comply with the election commissioner’s order.