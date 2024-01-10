Artificial Rainfall Project Abandoned Due to Unfavorable Weather

Punjab won’t be getting the second spell of artificial rain after the caretaker government decided to cancel it due to unsuitable weather conditions.

According to sources, two aircraft of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were waiting at the Lahore Airport for the green light from the meteorological department for the artificial rainfall operation.

However, after the Meteorological Department didn’t grant the required authorization, the aircraft had to abort the artificial rainfall mission, facing a setback.

It should be noted that the provincial government successfully conducted the first-ever artificial rain experiment in December last year. It has led to a slight improvement in the air quality of the provincial capital.

Later, the Punjab government decided that it would conduct the second spell of artificial rain this month. However, due to the absence of appropriate weather conditions, the provincial authorities have been forced to cancel its plans.

According to Mohsin Naqvi, funds for the project were provided by the government of UAE. Previously, it had been reported that the provincial government had allocated Rs. 350 million for the project.