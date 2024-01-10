ECP Assigns Election Symbols to Political Parties Excluding PTI

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has confirmed the electoral symbols allotted to as many as 145 political parties.

According to details, ECP has sent a list of the electoral symbols of every party to the returning officers across the country. The commission has ordered these officials to allocate the symbols to candidates affiliated with each party.

Furthermore, a list containing the symbols allotted to the independent candidates has also been sent to the returning officers. “No symbol outside the Chart of Symbols already provided to you shall be allotted to any contesting candidate,” the electoral body directed.

As per the list, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP) has been allotted arrow, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Nazriati) allotted batsman, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party allotted eagle, and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) has been allotted tiger.

The returning officers have also been ordered to allot Muttahida Qaumi Movement ‘kite’, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam ‘book’, and the Jamaat-e-Islami ‘scale’.

It is important to note that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf hasn’t been included in the list due to the non-conduct of intra-party elections.

Moreover, the appellate tribunals have dismissed the appeals of various prominent political figures, who challenged the rejection of their nomination papers for contesting the upcoming elections. It includes former federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Murad Saeed.