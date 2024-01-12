Govt Unveils Specialized Credit Facility For SMEs in Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 12, 2024 | 1:10 pm
Rupee | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Ministry of Finance and Karandaaz Pakistan have jointly unveiled the country’s first specialized credit guarantee company tailored for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) – the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGCL).

The partnership between the Ministry of Finance and Karandaaz in this initiative was formally disclosed in an event attended by representatives from the British High Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the State Bank of Pakistan, and the Ministry of Finance.

ALSO READ

NCGCL is positioned to play a crucial role in facilitating the financing of small and medium enterprises across Pakistan. A key feature of this new venture is the provision of a specialized credit guarantee facility, aimed at enhancing the accessibility of finance for SMEs and fostering growth in this sector.

Caretaker Federal Minister of Finance Dr. Shamshad Akhtar shared insights into the current state of private credit for small and medium enterprises in Pakistan, which stands at 5.2 percent. She emphasized the revolutionary nature of the initiative, highlighting its primary goal of paving the way for increased investment in small businesses.

In further detailing the scope of NCGCL’s impact, Dr. Shamshad mentioned plans to develop financial products tailored for over 1.5 million SMEs in Pakistan, with an anticipated market size exceeding Rs. 3.7 trillion. Collaboration with financial institutions is integral to NCGCL’s strategy, ensuring the availability of credit in the market and contributing to overall economic development.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott expressed commitment to the initiative and underscored the initial investment of Rs. 6 billion made through the Financial Inclusion Program.

ALSO READ

The Chief Executive Officer of Karandaaz Pakistan highlighted the organization’s expertise in driving economic growth. With this pioneering initiative, the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited is poised to become a crucial player in supporting and facilitating the financial growth of small and medium enterprises in Pakistan.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

‘Tu Hai Kahan’: AUR Drop Their Big Hit Featuring Zayn Malik
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>