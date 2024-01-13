Lahore High Court Orders Not to File FIRs Against Motorcyclists Without Helmets

On Friday, the Lahore High Court ordered police not to file FIRs against motorbike riders who do not wear helmets.

The directive was issued by Justice Shahid Karim during the hearing of smog-related petitions.

A traffic police SP informed the court that over 26,000 FIRs had been filed against underage drivers and violations of helmet regulations.

Justice Karim remarked it was harsh to file an FIR for not wearing a helmet. He suggested raising the fines and stopping the police from filing cases over helmet violations.

Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) were ordered to create a policy for planting trees on the rooftops of commercial buildings.

He gave the Punjab Advocate General instructions to arrange a meeting between a group of Chinese environmental specialists and the members of the judicial water commission.

Highlighting the global decline in oil consumption linked to the use of alternative energy sources, Justice Karim ordered the provincial government to install solar power systems in educational institutions.

While acknowledging that planting trees in colleges and schools was a good idea, the judge asked different departments to produce progress reports by next week.