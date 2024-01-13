News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Lahore High Court Orders Not to File FIRs Against Motorcyclists Without Helmets

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 13, 2024 | 10:17 am

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

On Friday, the Lahore High Court ordered police not to file FIRs against motorbike riders who do not wear helmets.

The directive was issued by Justice Shahid Karim during the hearing of smog-related petitions.

A traffic police SP informed the court that over 26,000 FIRs had been filed against underage drivers and violations of helmet regulations.

Justice Karim remarked it was harsh to file an FIR for not wearing a helmet. He suggested raising the fines and stopping the police from filing cases over helmet violations.

Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) were ordered to create a policy for planting trees on the rooftops of commercial buildings.

He gave the Punjab Advocate General instructions to arrange a meeting between a group of Chinese environmental specialists and the members of the judicial water commission.

Highlighting the global decline in oil consumption linked to the use of alternative energy sources, Justice Karim ordered the provincial government to install solar power systems in educational institutions.

While acknowledging that planting trees in colleges and schools was a good idea, the judge asked different departments to produce progress reports by next week.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Kinza Hashmi Slays The Fashion Game in Chic Casual Wear
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>