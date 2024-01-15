Beware of ‘Rishta’ Online Marriage App

In a proactive move to safeguard the privacy and security of government and armed forces individuals, the Government of Pakistan has issued a comprehensive Cyber Security Advisory.

According to the advisory released by the Cabinet Division, hostile intelligence agencies have been exploiting online matrimonial apps to conduct spotting, data collection, and potentially trap individuals serving in critical roles.

The advisory specifically highlights the potential risks associated with the “Rishta- Pakistani Matrimony” app and the website “Shadi.org.pk.” The Android Rishta App, developed by Vivah4D in December 2020 and downloaded over 5,000 times, has raised concerns due to its extensive permissions.

These include accessing user location, reading, modifying, or deleting content on the SD card, advertising ID permission, running foreground services, Google Play billing services, having full network access, viewing network connections, preventing the phone from sleeping, and playing the install referrer API.

Additionally, the advisory points out that the website Shadi.org.pk collects sensitive personal information such as age, city, location, career, and marital status. This information is not only displayed for site visitors but is also passed on to third-party services, raising potential privacy and security risks.

In response to these findings, the advisory urges government officials to exercise vigilance and refrain from using these identified applications. It emphasizes the importance of spreading this critical information within government departments to ensure that all officials are aware of the potential risks associated with these platforms.