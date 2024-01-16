White African Lioness in Karachi Zoo Gives Birth to Six Male Cubs

A white African lioness at DanZoo in Bahria Town Karachi has recently given birth to six male cubs, reported a local media outlet.

According to the zoo’s administration, each of the cubs weighed a kilogram when they were born, around two weeks ago. The administration added that the cubs now weigh three kilograms each.

Furthermore, they claimed that this is one of the largest white African lion births in South Asia. Recently, several deer cubs and bird chicks of various species were born at the DanZoo.

Moreover, the birth of giraffe and leopard cubs has added further to the diversity of the zoo’s inhabitants. DanZoo is home to a rich variety of wildlife, featuring giraffes, African lions, Bengal tigers, other tiger species, leopards, Asian black bears, different species of deer, peacocks, ostriches, emus, ducks of all kinds, swans, nightingales, parrots, macaws, doves, and sparrows.