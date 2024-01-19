Govt Appoints New CEO IGNITE

The Federal Government has appointed Adeel Aijaz Shaikh as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for IGNITE, the National Technology Fund operating under the Ministry of IT & Telecom.

Adeel Aijaz Shaikh earlier served as General Manager Corporate Affairs of Ignite — which funds startups and innovative projects that utilize the 4th industrial wave tech.

The government started the process of hiring a new CEO after the former CEO, Asim Shahryar Hussain retired, after completing three years of tenure. Sheikh has been appointed with MP-1 Scale post, for a term of three years.

The criteria for potential applicants included a minimum of ten years of demonstrated experience, with at least five years in a leadership role within the ICT sector or a funding organization.