Here’s What Honda Civic Hybrid 2025 Looks Like

A new Civic Hybrid in the US was announced a few months ago by Honda America. Now, the company has unveiled the first look of the car, marking the debut of the 2025 Civic facelift.

The auto-giant will introduce this model across its lineup next year. As the current Honda Civic is now three years old after its launch in 2021, the sedan is due for some minor changes.

Although Honda hasn’t provided many details about the Civic Hybrid, these images present the first look at the confirmed model.

In North America, both sedan and hatchback body styles of the Civic Hybrid will be introduced. Forecasts suggest that this hybrid variant is poised to represent around 40% of Civic sales.

The front of this car looks like the Civic RS Prototype from the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024, with a thicker grille that reduces the large ‘forehead’ seen in the FE model.

The ‘mouth’ appears more protruding and wider, while the side fog lamp housings are replaced by a vertical vent at the bumper edge, giving it a more Type R-like look.

A close-up shot of the rear reveals revised LED signatures. Honda US hasn’t shared interior images, but it’s expected to remain largely unchanged.