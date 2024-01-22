Iran’s Foreign Minister to Visit Pakistan This Month

In a major development in Pakistan-Iran relations, the Pakistani Foreign Office (FO) announced on Monday that Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, is scheduled to visit Pakistan on January 29.

The upcoming visit follows recent tensions between the two friendly nations, which were triggered by an Iranian airstrike in Pakistan. In less than 48 hors, Islamabad responded by conducting operations against terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province.

“Following the telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, it has been mutually agreed that ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by January 26, 2024,” the FO said in a statement.

🔊: PR NO. 2️⃣3️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ Joint Press Statement of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran 🔗⬇️ https://t.co/4ScCGZJKPz pic.twitter.com/7ajcpnkZrz — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 22, 2024

On the other hand, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi stated that “Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jillani deserves all the credit for his visionary engagement and managing possibly one of the fastest de-escalations of diplomatic history”.

Last week, Iranian state media reported that its country conducted attacks in Pakistan, targeting what it termed as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan.

Pakistan strongly condemned Iran’s actions, leading to the decision to send the Iranian ambassador back home. Similarly, Pakistan recalled its ambassador.

Later, Pakistan conducted an intelligence-based operation, codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar. Hideouts used by terrorist organizations, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), were targeted in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province.