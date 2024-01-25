Gold Price in Pakistan Falls Despite Increase in International Market

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 25, 2024 | 3:50 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

After holding its ground a day earlier, the price of gold in Pakistan stumbled on Thursday to settle at Rs. 213,800 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 1,400 per tola to Rs. 213,800 while the price of 10 grams dropped by Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 183,400.

The price of gold in the local market fell by Rs. 600 per tola on Monday but recovered most of the losses on Tuesday as it rose by Rs. 500 per tola. There was no change in the price of the precious metal on Wednesday.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $2,015.83 per ounce by 0424 GMT, while the US gold futures were unchanged at $2,015.80.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Jannat Mirza Stuns Fans in Equestrian-Themed Photoshoot: A Chic Affair with a Majestic Brown Horse
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>