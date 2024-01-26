News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Metro Bus Accident in Islamabad Leaves Multiple Injured

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 26, 2024 | 4:11 pm

In an accident near Bhara Kahu on Friday, a collision between a metro bus and a passenger coaster left several passengers critically injured, reported a local media outlet.

Rescue sources from 1122 reported a collision between a metro bus and a coaster near Bhara Kahu, resulting in several individuals sustaining serious injuries.

Rescue sources added that the coaster was carrying employees at the time of the accident. The injured were taken to the nearby hospital.

However, according to another private news channel, the injured individuals were school students, who were on a trip.

In unrelated fog-related incidents on Thursday evening, four individuals lost their lives in Nawabshah and Khairpur districts.

According to details, in a devastating incident near Qazi Ahmed in Nawabshah district, a collision between a university bus and a van claimed three lives, including a woman, and left numerous others injured, according to rescue sources.

Rescue sources stated that a bus from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University was involved in a road crash, resulting in numerous students sustaining injuries.

