Police Ordered to Return ID Cards Taken From Citizens for Traffic Violations

The Lahore Traffic Police has been ordered to return seized national identity cards to citizens fined for traffic violations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar stated that the confiscated cards can be collected from the relevant traffic department from 7:00 am to 11:00 PM.

The decision was taken to ensure all the residents of the provincial capital participate in the electoral process and vote for their preferred candidate. According to the CTO, the traffic police officials will be available on election day as well for the convenience of the citizens.

Additionally, CTO Amara Athar also introduced an alternative for the residents of the provincial capital. They can submit their vehicle registration book and driving license as collateral instead of paying the traffic fines.

Lahore residents can also collect their documents by paying the traffic fine online. The integration of a digital fining system has simplified the process.

Last month, the e-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) introduced the Driving Test Service as part of the ongoing Online Driving License initiative.

The pilot project, a collaboration between the Punjab Traffic Police and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), is designed to enhance the efficiency of the driving license issuance process across the province.

Introducing the Driving Test Service at the e-Khidmat Centre ASTP is the initial stage of a comprehensive plan to extend this facility to all e-Khidmat Marakiz in Punjab.