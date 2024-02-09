Crescent Cotton Board Approves Sale of Assets at Nishatabad

The board of directors of Crescent Cotton Mills Limited (CCM) has unanimously approved the sale/disposal of company’s assets located at Nishatabad, Faisalabad.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, the company said that board has also recommended for holding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company to seek approval of the members on March 14, 2024.

Crescent Cotton is engaged in manufacturing and sale of yarn and hosiery items along with buying, selling and otherwise dealing in cloth. The company also operates an embroidery unit.