Tiger Rescued From Islamabad Safely Shifted to South Africa

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) said on Thursday that a Bengal tiger rescued in the federal capital more than two years ago has been successfully relocated to a sanctuary in South Africa this week.

According to details, the Pakistani wildlife authorities found “Baboo” at a vet’s office in Islamabad on December 7, 2022. He was only four months old at that time.

He suffered from severe malnourishment and over 10 bone fractures. The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and Second Chance Wildlife (SCW) were taking care of him ever since.

The IWMB, in consultation with The Aspinall Foundation in South Africa, has been providing Baboo with medical treatment and rehabilitative care, including a tailored diet, daily physical therapy, and exposure to sunlight.

“Baboo, now 17 months old and weighing over 70 kg, has safely completed his extensive journey to South Africa,” IWMB said in a press release.

Following a road trip to Islamabad Airport, the tiger boarded two international flights. He reached the Isindile Big Cat and Predator Sanctuary in South Africa after a “lengthy road transfer” from OR Tambo International Airport.

The IWMB said that Baboo will join another rescued female tiger at Isindile. It added that the rescued tiger would specially constructed platforms and a splash pool.

At the moment, the sanctuary has only one female tiger named Amber whose enclosure is situated adjacent to Baboo’s new habitat. “It is hoped that these two will eventually share a special bond,” the IWMB said.