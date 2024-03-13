PM Shehbaz Vows to Facilitate Chinese Investment in Pakistan

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Jiang Zaidong called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House on Wednesday.

The prime minister thanked President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang for their warm messages of greetings on his re-election and assumption of office. He reciprocated the warm sentiments expressed by the Chinese leadership and lauded their contribution and commitment to the strengthening of the iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China.

The prime minister emphasized that his government would work tirelessly to ensure timely implementation of the initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He stressed that Pakistan was keen to move to the next phase of CPEC, including operationalization of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to facilitate Chinese investment in Pakistan.

The premier said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had been created during his previous tenure to attract foreign investment in priority sectors including agriculture, IT, minerals and renewable energy. He said Chinese companies would find many profitable opportunities in Pakistan.

The Chinese Ambassador reaffirmed that the Chinese leadership and government was looking forward to further deepening of Pakistan-China friendship. In this regard, he reiterated the invitation extended to the Prime Minister to undertake an official visit to China at his earliest convenience.

While accepting the invitation, the prime minister said that he would undertake the visit at a mutually convenient date that would be worked out through diplomatic channels.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi and the Foreign Secretary also attended the meeting.