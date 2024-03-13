Saudi Arabia Advises Wearing Facemasks in Holy Ka’aba and Masjid-e-Nabwi

Saudi authorities have advised worshippers visiting Islam’s two holiest mosques to wear facemasks for their safety.

The advisory has been issued as the Umrah season is expected to reach its peak during the ongoing month of Ramadan.

In a post on X, the kingdom’s Public Security Directorate explained that wearing the mask at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina and their courtyards can help prevent infectious diseases.

During Ramadan, thousands of Muslims from across the globe visit the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest place, to perform Umrah and offer prayers.

Saudi authorities have introduced several measures to ensure that worshippers perform their religious rites smoothly and comfortably. During Ramadan, the courtyard of the mosque and the ground floor have been reserved for Umrah pilgrims.

To prevent overcrowding, some of the gates have been designated for pilgrims’ entry and exit. Moreover, buses carrying worshippers are prohibited from entering the immediate vicinity of the mosque premises.

Authorities have designated parking areas for these buses to ease traffic flow and prevent congestion in the vicinity.