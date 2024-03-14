PTA Raids Franchisee Selling Illegal SIM Cards in Sukkur

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Sukkur, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against a franchisee of a mobile phone company in Sukkur.

The franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs. During the raid, 61 suspicious SIM cards were discovered within the SIM stock, and upon random checking, 6 active SIM cards were found registered under female CNICs.

Additionally, two individuals were apprehended on-site by the FIA team, against whom FIRs have been filed. The FIA is actively pursuing further investigation into the matter.

PTA had filed a complaint with FIA based on information related to the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel. This raid reveals the Authority’s dedication to eradicating the illegal issuance of SIMs.