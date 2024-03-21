Cherat Cement Authorized to Invest Rs. 75 Million in Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 21, 2024 | 3:00 pm

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Cherat Cement Company Limited (PSX: CHCC) has been authorized to invest Rs. 75 million in Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited (MSM), the cement maker informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The subscription will comprise Right Shares of MSM at a price of Rs. 25 per share, including right shares in MSM which are offered to CHCC for subscription in proportion to its existing shares in it along with such number of additional shares of MSM which remain unsubscribed within the approved investment amount, the filing stated.

ALSO READ

The shareholders further authorized the BoD and company secretary to do all acts, deeds, and things that may be necessary or required to give effect to this resolution.

Cherat’s main business activity is manufacturing, marketing, and sale of cement.

Its scrip closed at Rs. 149.1, down by 2.61 percent or Rs. 4 with a turnover of 122,733 shares on Thursday.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Timothée Chalamet Rocks the ’60s Look as Bob Dylan in Biopic
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>