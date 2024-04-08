Rainfall Predicted During Eid ul Fitr 2024 Holidays

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country from 10th April followed by another strong westerly wave on 12th April that may grip most parts of the country on 13th April and persist till 15th April.

Under the influence of this weather system, the PMD has made the following forecast for different regions in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, and Malakand from 10th to 15th April with occasional gaps while, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, and Kurram with occasional gaps from 12th to 15th April. Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are also expected from the 13th to the 15th of April.

Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir:

Rain-wind/thunderstorms (snowfall over high mountains) are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) with occasional gaps from 10th to 15th April. Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are also expected from 13th to 15th April.

Punjab/Islamabad:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal on 10th and then 12th (evening/night) to 15th April, with occasional gaps while Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from 12th (evening/night) to 15th April. Isolated windstorms/hailstorms are also expected from 13th to 15th April.

Balochistan:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Chagi, Panjgur, Gawadar and Kech from 12th to 14th April.

Sindh:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro, and Sanghar on 13th & 14th April. However, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Karachi, and Hyderabad during the period.

Possible Impacts and advises

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/Streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Manshera, Tributaries of Kabul River, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir from the 13th to the 15th of April.

Possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan which may affect the vulnerable locations from 13th to 15th April.

Windstorms/hailstorms and lightning may damage standing crops, and loose structures like electric poles, vehicles, solar panels, etc during the period.

Farmers especially in wheat-harvested areas are advised to manage their crops according to weather conditions.

Tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary traveling during the wet period.

Temperatures are likely to drop during the wet spell.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.