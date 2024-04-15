PSX to Switch Regular Market Symbols to One Share Lot

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has notified investors that all regular market symbols which are currently traded in lot sizes of 20, 50, 100, and 500 shares, shall be converted into lot size of ONE Share and these symbols shall be discontinued in ODD Lot market accordingly.

Currently, 90 symbols are already being traded in lot size of ONE share.

The main bourse mentioned the following points for transitioning to the One Share lot: