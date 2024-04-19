PM Shehbaz and Airlink CEO Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, Project $10 Billion Mobile Export Potential

Mr. Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, CEO of Airlink Communication Limited, held a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, to discuss the overall layout of the mobile phone industry and its export potential.

The Prime Minister expressed his keen interest in the growth of the mobile phone industry and asked for a comprehensive plan to achieve this target.

Mr. Piracha assured the Prime Minister that a detailed plan would be presented for his consideration, and he requested the Prime Minister’s support in creating an enabling environment for the growth of the mobile phone industry.

During the meeting, Mr. Piracha highlighted Pakistan’s potential to become an export hub of mobile phones. He said: “This is an industry, if properly focused on, can yield a minimum of 10 to 15 billion dollars in exports for Pakistan over the next four years.”

The Prime Minister assured Mr. Piracha of the government’s full support and emphasized the importance of the mobile phone industry in Pakistan’s economic development. He also highlighted the potential of the mobile phone industry to generate employment opportunities and contribute to the country’s exports.

The mobile phone industry in Pakistan has been growing rapidly, with several local and international companies investing in the sector. According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), almost 26 companies have been issued MDM authorization, enabling them to manufacture mobile devices in Pakistan. These companies include renowned brands such as Samsung, Nokia, Xiaomi, Oppo, TECNO, Infinix, Vgotel, and Q-mobile. Moreover, AirLink is one the largest manufacturers, distributors and retailers of Pakistan and is going to also launch Xiaomi TV in June.

The government of Pakistan has been taking several initiatives to promote the growth of the mobile phone industry. In 2021, the government launched the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy, which aims to attract investment in the sector and promote exports. The policy has been successful in attracting investment, with local companies investing USD 200 million in the sector.

The mobile phone industry in Pakistan has the potential to generate approximately USD 14 billion for the national exchequer if it can meet the local demand of 36 million units annually.

The Engineering Development Board (EDB) held a summit last year in 2023 to showcase the industry’s potential, which was attended by 31 local manufacturers, including renowned brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, ZTE, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, Tecno, Infinix, Itel, G’FIVE, VNUS, Mobo Mobile, Digit, Dcode, Nokia, VgoTel, Qmobile, E-TACHI, Club, Calme, MeMobile, Hello Tech, Gresso, Emarat, Oukitel, MaxFone, Spice Mobile, Go Mobile, Faywa, Kechaoda, Pritel, SEGO, Sparx, and Xmobile.

The mobile phone industry in Pakistan has the potential to become a significant contributor to the country’s exports and economic development. As the government and private sector align their efforts, the potential to transform Pakistan into a major export hub for mobile phones looks increasingly feasible.

With a comprehensive plan in place and continued governmental support, Pakistan aims to capture a significant share of the global market, potentially generating up to $15 billion in exports.

This collaboration not only promises substantial economic benefits but also positions Pakistan on the map as a key player in the international mobile phone market.