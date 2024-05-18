vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegant Design and Portrait Features

vivo, a globally acclaimed technology brand, has unveiled the launch date for the latest entrant in its prestigious V series. Building on the successful debut of the vivo V30 5G, vivo is set to introduce the highly anticipated vivo V30e 5G in Pakistan.

This new model highlights vivo’s unwavering dedication to enhancing its celebrated V series lineup, reflecting its vibrant culture of innovation.

vivo V30e 5G promises to set new benchmarks with its superior camera capabilities and exquisite design, redefining expectations for mobile technology and aesthetic allure.

Outstanding design is the feature that V series is proud of. With an elevated aesthetic level, V30e 5G is equipped with a 120Hz 3D Curved Screen which provides a sense of luxury and sophistication both visually and tactilely, as well as an immersive visual experience.

vivo V30e 5G is set to launch in Classy Brown and Sunny Green editions — representing vivo’s dedication to providing users with simple, elegant, and high-end visual experiences.

Inspired by the design of high-end watches, the camera module of V30e 5G is transformed into a “Time Messenger” decorated by the bezel and sunburst texture. It is poised to capture every memorable moment in your life.

Advanced and refined experiences with the latest addition to the V series can be expected. V30e 5G aims at providing updated Aura Light Portrait, to fix complicated conditions in portrait photography. The Aura Light of the rear camera module is comprehensively upgraded and is now gentler and shining brightly without dazzling, while it is worth mentioning that subject and scenery can be more harmonious with its Smart Color Temperature Adjustment.

Moreover, the newly upgraded Sony IMX882 Camera has an incredible increase in photosensitivity, which can capture stable, clear, and high-quality photos even in low-light conditions, ensuring a wonderful shooting experience day or night.

Additionally, its 2x Professional Portrait Mode makes the perspective align more closely with real visual experiences, minimizing distortion for a more natural look.

In addition to the powerful main camera, V30e 5G is equipped with an 8MP Wide-Angle Camera with a field of view up to 120° , which adds depth to the image and captures a wider range of scenery.

Comparing with V30 5G, the V30e 5G boasts a 5500mAh Battery and 44W FlashCharge, paired with its Super Battery Saver feature, collectively delivering prolonged battery life for an all-day, worry-free user experience.

Thanks to meticulous software and hardware optimizations, the V30e 5G’s battery life now surpasses the industry standard by double, guaranteeing a robust 4-year battery health.The Extended RAM technology has received another upgrade of 8GB + 8GB , enhancing its capacity to use more storage space for memory expansion.

Additionally, Qualcomm Snapdragon® 4nm 5G Processor provides ultra-low energy consumption and excellent performance.

vivo is dedicated to proving that everyone can get a great phone with flagship-like features without spending a fortune. As excitement approaches its peak, make sure to circle May 21, 2024 on your calendar.

Prepare to watch vivo once again redefine the smartphone industry, setting new standards of innovation and design.