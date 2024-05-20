CDA Allots Land for Danish School in Islamabad

A plot has been allotted for the establishment of a Danish School in the federal capital. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated 30 acres in the Jagiot area of Islamabad for this purpose.

The CDA Board has approved this allocation to the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Directorate of Education. During a CDA Board meeting, a summary to allocate land for the Danish School was presented by Member Planning, which received approval.

The board’s decision mandates the CDA Planning Wing to incorporate the designated land into Islamabad’s layout plan. In compliance with the CDA’s estate regulations, the land will be handed over to the Federal Ministry of Education.

The CDA Board’s decision also stipulates that the Building Control Section will approve the building plan according to existing regulations. The CDA Finance Wing will determine the land’s cost. Once payment is made and all legal procedures are completed, the land will be officially transferred to the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Education had initially requested the CDA to allocate 50 acres of land for the Danish School’s construction. This initiative follows the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to establish a Danish School in Islamabad.