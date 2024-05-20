Unleash the Power Of Mecha In PUBG MOBILE’s Version 3.2 Update

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, reveals new enhancements in its Version 3.2 Update, available until July 9th. Players can explore mechanised marvels in PUBG MOBILE and World of Wonder mode with the new themed mode Mecha Fusion, alongside enhancements to Cycle 6 Season 18 and Metro Royale. Home mode will also be introducing a new competition, allowing players to showcase their creativity for the chance to win exciting prizes.

The Version 3.2 Update introduces Mecha Fusion, a new theme mode available on Erangel, Livik and Miramar, which brings three unique mechs into PUBG MOBILE: Levitron, Strider, and Armamech.

The Levitron is a unique vehicle that can transition between speed and magnetic form and features a ‘magnetize’ ability that can be used to grab and toss characters, vehicles, and certain objects; the Strider boasts jumping and missile-firing capabilities, whilst Armamech, a formidable four-seater created by combining the Strider and Levitron, offers unparalleled versatility, equipped with dual weapons and skills of both its counterparts.

Armamech can be summoned at Steel Ark, a futuristic-style ship containing loads of supplies that will appear numerous times on each map alongside player transport aircrafts. Steel Ark also features a huge interior space, with a towering and layered structure for players to enjoy. Both Levitron and Strider can also be found at Steel Ark, and Assembly Bases. Assembly Bases will be scattered across the Erangel, Livik and Miramar maps, also providing players the opportunity to replenish the mech’s health and load up on fuel and missiles.

In addition to these new mechs, the Mecha Fusion theme also introduces several new character items to PUBG MOBILE. Among these are the Jetpack, which enhances movement speed and offers brief hovering capabilities, and the Personal AED, which provides players with the ability to self-rescue when knocked down. Players can also equip themselves with the Magnet Gun, acting as a firearm version of the magnetic arm, and the Respawn Beacon, which allows immediate respawning of eliminated teammates.

World of Wonder will also receive its own set of new gameplay mech-inspired gameplay and additions alongside new Target Dummy and Soccer Ball objects. In Military Base Mecha GvG, players fight for victory in a showdown on a military base, whilst Steel Ark Catch Me is all about finding and eliminating players hiding within a time limit to win.

Steel Ark Infinite Respawn Royale sees four teams battling around the Steel Ark with unlimited respawns, whilst players can enjoy an exciting 1v1 mech battle, utilising punch attack and missiles. Lastly, Mecha Mayhem’s 8v8 faction battle summons mechs from the sky, with their close range crushing and launchable missiles disrupting the outcome of the match.

PUBG MOBILE’s Version 3.2 Update also introduces a plethora of Home features and fixes, including new Elegant Ancient Capital themed items alongside an improved blueprint building process. In addition to these exciting items, players are also encouraged to let their creativity shine in the new Home Competition, showcasing their design prowess for the chance to win some exciting prizes! Submissions are open until June 1.

Metro Royale will also receive exciting updates in the Version 3.2 Update, including gameplay experience improvements, new collectibles, and new enemy Strider. Players can open multiple inventory gift packs simultaneously, repair all items with a single tap on the loadout page, and unlock new Honor Rewards and Collectibles. Certain Gold Collectibles can be displayed in players’ Personal Space of the lobby, with the potential to be placed in HOME. Players can now earn Player and Companion EXP in Metro Royale matches, and face a new PvE enemy, Strider.

The Version 3.2 Update also marks the arrival of Cycle 6 Season 18, which introduces a range of new legendary items including the C6S18 Glasses, C6S18 Set, C6S18 Mask, C6S18 Cover, and a C6S18 – DBS.

PUBG MOBILE players can also look forward to an upcoming partnership announcement with a sports car manufacturer, plus an electrifying new collaboration with an iconic anime sensation – stay tuned for further updates!

Further information about what’s included in PUBG MOBILE’s Version 3.2 Update can be found in the official patch notes available here.

PUBG MOBILE’s Version 3.2 Update will be available until July 9th! Download the game and play for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.